Sweden's Bold Move: Lowering Age of Criminal Responsibility

In a significant policy shift, Sweden has announced plans to lower the age of criminal responsibility from 15 in an effort to tackle the disturbing trend of minors being drawn into criminal activities. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson highlighted the urgent need for this change after a surge in under-15s suspected of serious crimes.

The recommendation to lower the age to 14 for particularly grave offenses emerged from government-commissioned research. However, the Prime Minister has yet to confirm whether the government will adopt this specific recommendation. Kristersson emphasized the exploitation of children by crime gangs as a pressing issue that needs immediate intervention.

Despite longstanding struggles with organized crime, recent statistics indicate a decline in gang-related shootings and murders. Nevertheless, the participation of youth in such activities has grown, prompting the government to take decisive action against criminal exploitation of children.

(With inputs from agencies.)