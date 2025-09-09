Left Menu

Sweden's Bold Move: Lowering Age of Criminal Responsibility

Sweden plans to lower the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to address the rise in crime involving minors. The decision follows a recommendation for age reduction to 14 in cases of serious crime. The government aims to curb the exploitation of children by criminal gangs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:59 IST
Sweden's Bold Move: Lowering Age of Criminal Responsibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a significant policy shift, Sweden has announced plans to lower the age of criminal responsibility from 15 in an effort to tackle the disturbing trend of minors being drawn into criminal activities. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson highlighted the urgent need for this change after a surge in under-15s suspected of serious crimes.

The recommendation to lower the age to 14 for particularly grave offenses emerged from government-commissioned research. However, the Prime Minister has yet to confirm whether the government will adopt this specific recommendation. Kristersson emphasized the exploitation of children by crime gangs as a pressing issue that needs immediate intervention.

Despite longstanding struggles with organized crime, recent statistics indicate a decline in gang-related shootings and murders. Nevertheless, the participation of youth in such activities has grown, prompting the government to take decisive action against criminal exploitation of children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll win; says his life devoted to serving society, empowering poor.

PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll win; says his life devoted to...

 India
2
Controversial Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar Stirs Global Reactions

Controversial Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar Stirs Global Reactions

 Global
3
Rajasthan's Strict Anti-Conversion Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar

Rajasthan's Strict Anti-Conversion Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar

 India
4
Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years

Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025