France's Political Turmoil: Macron Seeks Fifth Prime Minister Amid Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing another political challenge as he seeks to appoint his fifth prime minister in less than two years, following Francois Bayrou's resignation after a lost parliamentary confidence vote.

Amidst France's budget woes with a growing deficit and debt, Macron's choice for the new prime minister will need to navigate a fragmented parliament. A recent RTL poll suggests Jordan Bardella of the far-right National Rally party is a favored candidate.

Meanwhile, protests and planned strikes threaten to deepen the political crisis, echoing the disruptive 'Yellow Vest' movement of 2018. Businesses express concern over prolonged instability affecting economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)