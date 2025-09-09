Left Menu

France's Political Turmoil: Macron Seeks Fifth Prime Minister Amid Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron is searching for his fifth prime minister following the forced resignation of Francois Bayrou after losing a confidence vote. With France facing high deficits and rising debt, uniting parliament remains a daunting task. Public opinion leans towards the far-right candidate Jordan Bardella, while protests and strikes loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:30 IST
France's Political Turmoil: Macron Seeks Fifth Prime Minister Amid Crisis
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing another political challenge as he seeks to appoint his fifth prime minister in less than two years, following Francois Bayrou's resignation after a lost parliamentary confidence vote.

Amidst France's budget woes with a growing deficit and debt, Macron's choice for the new prime minister will need to navigate a fragmented parliament. A recent RTL poll suggests Jordan Bardella of the far-right National Rally party is a favored candidate.

Meanwhile, protests and planned strikes threaten to deepen the political crisis, echoing the disruptive 'Yellow Vest' movement of 2018. Businesses express concern over prolonged instability affecting economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll win; says his life devoted to serving society, empowering poor.

PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll win; says his life devoted to...

 India
2
Controversial Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar Stirs Global Reactions

Controversial Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar Stirs Global Reactions

 Global
3
Rajasthan's Strict Anti-Conversion Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar

Rajasthan's Strict Anti-Conversion Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar

 India
4
Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years

Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025