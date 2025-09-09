Brazil's Political Chess: The Battle for Bolsonaro's Legacy

The ongoing trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, accused of orchestrating a coup to reverse his 2022 election loss, remains unresolved. Meanwhile, Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas is positioning himself as a political successor, advocating for Bolsonaro's amnesty in Congress should a conviction occur.

Despite publicly denying presidential ambitions, Freitas has privately received Bolsonaro's blessing. While some Brazilian right-wing factions prepare to move beyond Bolsonaro, Freitas vies for a center-right coalition keen on conservative leadership, presenting himself as a pragmatic choice aligned with infrastructure development and privatization efforts.

However, Bolsonaro's family and loyalists express skepticism, desiring a candidate from within their ranks. This internal tension highlights Freitas as both a potential unifying conservative figure and a divisive choice among Bolsonaro supporters. Conservative lawmakers remain divided over varying amnesty proposals, with legislative leaders resisting pressure for immediate voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)