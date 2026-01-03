Left Menu

Mob Attack on Police in Sandeshkhali: A Prelude to 2026 Elections

Six policemen were injured in Sandeshkhali during a mob attack as an attempt was made to arrest TMC worker Musa Mollah. The incident, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, has brought political tensions to the forefront. While nine arrests were made, Musa Mollah remains at large.

Updated: 03-01-2026 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six policemen suffered injuries in Sandeshkhali during a mob attack on Friday night, as authorities attempted to arrest a TMC worker, Musa Mollah. The incident shifted the coastal block into the political limelight in anticipation of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The confrontation unfolded in Boyermari village when Nazat police attempted to detain Mollah over alleged land and water occupancy for pisciculture. As they tried to escort him to the police vehicle, villagers, purportedly his supporters, obstructed the effort by hurling stones and damaging the vehicle.

In the melee, Mollah managed to escape. Despite initial reports of his arrest, the police corrected this, confirming nine arrests, excluding Mollah, who remains elusive. The event has kindled political controversies, with sharp exchanges between BJP and TMC representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

