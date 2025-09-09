Andhra Pradesh Coalition Celebrates 'Super Six Success'

The TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has announced a public meeting named 'Super Six Success' on September 10 at Indraprastanagar in the Anantapur district. The event aims to highlight the administration's achievements over the past 15 months.

Key political figures such as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh are expected to speak at the meeting. They will discuss the government's 'people-friendly governance' and major initiatives that have been perceived as successes.

According to the TDP, the government has successfully tackled the financial crisis left by the previous YSRCP regime, attracted substantial investments, and initiated several welfare programs. Highlights include Rs 10 lakh crore in investments, improved pensions, educational support, and women's empowerment schemes.

