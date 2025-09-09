Left Menu

NDA's Radhakrishnan Wins VP Post Amid Political Turbulence

C P Radhakrishnan of NDA was elected as India's Vice President, defeating opposition's B Sudershan Reddy with 452 votes against Reddy's 300. Meanwhile, political unrest gripped Nepal leading to PM Oli's resignation, and PM Modi announced financial aid for flood-hit Punjab and Himachal.

C P Radhakrishnan
C P Radhakrishnan has successfully become the Vice President of India, securing a notable victory over his rival B Sudershan Reddy with a margin of 152 votes, signalling cross-party support.

In Nepal, the political landscape was thrown into turmoil as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid widespread protests against his government, sparked by deadly police actions.

Concurrently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged financial support of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-affected regions of Punjab and Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal, aimed at aiding recovery efforts.

