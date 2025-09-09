NDA's Radhakrishnan Wins VP Post Amid Political Turbulence

C P Radhakrishnan has successfully become the Vice President of India, securing a notable victory over his rival B Sudershan Reddy with a margin of 152 votes, signalling cross-party support.

In Nepal, the political landscape was thrown into turmoil as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid widespread protests against his government, sparked by deadly police actions.

Concurrently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged financial support of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-affected regions of Punjab and Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal, aimed at aiding recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)