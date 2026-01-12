Iran's Protests: A Nation In Control or Crisis?

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, proclaimed on Monday that the situation in Iran is 'under total control' following a weekend surge in protest-related violence. His statement was delivered through an English translation.

Araqchi accused U.S. President Donald Trump's warnings to Tehran, suggesting potential action if protests turned bloody, of inciting 'terrorists.' He argued that these threats motivated these groups to target both protesters and security forces.

The Foreign Minister implied that their goal was to provoke a response that would invite foreign intervention in Iran's internal affairs, hinting at geopolitical tensions influencing domestic events.