Karnataka's Swift Response Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken prompt action to ensure the safe return of 39 Kannadigas who are currently stranded at Kathmandu airport. This directive comes amidst a flurry of political upheaval in Nepal sparked by the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The resignation follows massive anti-government protests that have led to destructive acts, including attacks on private residences, party headquarters, and the parliament.

The government directive highlighted the tense atmosphere pervading Nepal, noting widespread student and youth protests. It emphasized the urgency of bringing the stranded citizens back safely. In response to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh discussed the situation with relevant officials and initiated necessary actions to facilitate the safe return of these individuals.

The Chief Minister's office has assured that measures are being coordinated effectively to address this urgent situation amid the ongoing political crisis in the neighboring country.