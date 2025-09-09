Punjab Ministers Slam 'Inadequate' Flood Relief from Modi Government

Ministers of Punjab's AAP government have sharply criticized the Centre for announcing only Rs 1,600 crore in assistance after severe floods ravaged the state. They described the relief as a 'cruel joke' and a gross underestimation of the required support for recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following an aerial reconnaissance of the flood-stricken areas, extended this aid along with compensation for victims' families. Despite this, Punjab officials are resolutely demanding a much larger package, given the extensive damage assessed at over Rs 20,000 crore.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and AAP's state president Aman Arora underscored the inadequacy of the response, urging the Centre to reassess the crisis and release pending funds. The severe flooding, which has affected nearly 4 lakh people and significant portions of agricultural land, necessitates immediate federal attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)