France on Edge: 'Block Everything' Movement Shakes Macron's Leadership

French authorities brace for potential disruptions as the 'Block Everything' movement gathers momentum, aiming to protest against leadership instability and socioeconomic disparities. Tensions mount following the ousting of Prime Minister François Bayrou, adding to France's ongoing political crisis.

The movement, lacking a central leadership, has seen a surge of support on social media. It calls for striking, boycotting, and blockading, urging participants to avoid violence while confronting controversial budget measures and inequality. The police are deploying 80,000 officers to ensure order as authorities monitor potential violence.

Security concerns heighten with reports of severed pigs' heads found near Paris mosques, raising alarms of foreign interference potentially linked to Russia. The protests echo the 'Yellow Vest' movement in their spontaneity and challenge to President Macron's administration, testing both his and the movement's popularity.

