Radhakrishnan's Landmark Win: A Cross-Party Mandate

C P Radhakrishnan was elected as India's 15th Vice President, drawing support beyond BJP lines. Despite an NDA strength of 427, he secured 452 votes, reflecting cross-voting. His election, praised by several BJP figures, signifies a commitment to enriching India's parliamentary democracy.

C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, emerged victorious as India's 15th Vice President, securing an impressive 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300. The result highlights unexpected cross-party support, with several opposition MPs reportedly voting with their conscience.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief whip Sanjay Jaiswal expressed gratitude for Radhakrishnan's election, praising his leadership and administrative prowess. The election outcome, attributed to Prime Minister Modi's leadership, underscores the broader acceptance of Radhakrishnan, even among opposition ranks.

Prominent BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, lauded Radhakrishnan's dedication and experience. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu noted his disciplined rise within the party. Radhakrishnan's tenure is anticipated to enrich India's parliamentary traditions and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

