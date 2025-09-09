Nepal in Chaos: A Cautionary Tale for India's Diplomatic Focus

Nepal is in the throes of a severe political crisis as anti-government protests descend into violence. This tumultuous situation has led several former Indian ambassadors to advocate for New Delhi's close monitoring of developments in the Himalayan nation.

Amid escalating unrest, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned, and demonstrators have targeted the homes of current and former political leaders. Former ambassadors emphasize the regional ripple effect seen in similar protests in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Veteran diplomat Venu Rajamony stresses the importance of India's vigilant watch over Nepal's affairs, as diplomats warn against any reactive measures that could exacerbate tensions or jeopardize Indian nationals and interests abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)