Nepal in Chaos: A Cautionary Tale for India's Diplomatic Focus

Nepal faces violent anti-government protests, echoing instability in the region similar to past events in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Indian diplomats urge a cautious approach and vigilance from New Delhi to safeguard interests and ensure the protection of Indian nationals in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nepal is in the throes of a severe political crisis as anti-government protests descend into violence. This tumultuous situation has led several former Indian ambassadors to advocate for New Delhi's close monitoring of developments in the Himalayan nation.

Amid escalating unrest, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned, and demonstrators have targeted the homes of current and former political leaders. Former ambassadors emphasize the regional ripple effect seen in similar protests in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Veteran diplomat Venu Rajamony stresses the importance of India's vigilant watch over Nepal's affairs, as diplomats warn against any reactive measures that could exacerbate tensions or jeopardize Indian nationals and interests abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

