Kerala's New Health Ambassadors: A Holistic Approach to Children's Well-being

Kerala's Health and General Education departments are launching a joint programme to ensure children's physical and mental health. Children will serve as 'health ambassadors,' spreading awareness from schools to communities. Health cards will be introduced to systematically monitor each student’s health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:45 IST
Kerala's Health and General Education departments are collaborating on a groundbreaking initiative to promote the physical and mental well-being of children across the state. The programme seeks to transform children into 'ambassadors of health,' spreading vital wellness knowledge from educational institutions to family homes and, ultimately, the broader community.

Speaking at the state-level observance of National Deworming Day, Kerala Health Minister Veena George detailed the programme's focus on the holistic development of children, addressing their physical, mental, and intellectual health needs. The initiative reflects a comprehensive approach to health education and awareness.

The programme, set for a formal launch in the coming weeks, will introduce health cards for students to track and evaluate their health progress. This systematic monitoring aims to ensure early diagnosis and intervention, providing a solid foundation for lifelong well-being.

