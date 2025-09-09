Left Menu

Voter Fraud Allegations Stir Political Feud in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Congress alleges voter fraud in the Rajura assembly constituency, drawing parallels to Karnataka's Mahadevapura incident. Congress claims thousands of fake voters were registered online, accusing the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission. The BJP dismisses these allegations, terming them baseless political stunts.

  Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress has raised alarms over alleged voter fraud in Chandrapur district's Rajura constituency, mirroring a similar case in Karnataka's Mahadevapura. They threaten legal action if not addressed swiftly. Allegedly, thousands of fake voters were registered online, a claim the BJP has rebuffed as baseless.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe insists on a probe into the issue, citing a previous FIR that led to no action on bogus registrations. The BJP's local candidate was also allegedly found with cash and election material, but no legal steps have been taken, Londhe asserts.

The BJP's Maharashtra media chief, Navnath Ban, refuted the claims, calling them political theatrics meant to obscure Congress's own shortcomings. Emphasizing trust in their candidate, Ban dismissed the allegations as attempts to manipulate media narratives.

