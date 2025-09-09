Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has approved Rs 10 crore for a new youth policy, forming a diverse committee including opposition members. With a focus on rural-urban unity, the policy aims to foster equal opportunities and involve youth feedback for a visionary plan extending to 2047.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has allocated Rs 10 crore for the development of a new state youth policy and has restructured a legislative committee to include opposition voices and women. This comes after criticism about their previous omission.
The existing youth policy, which Fadnavis had helped formulate while in opposition, expired last year. His new approach focuses on equal opportunities for both rural and urban youth and incorporates diverse ideologies. Funds are designated for youth initiatives, similar to women-centered programs.
Fadnavis emphasized the importance of feedback from various sectors, including youth development organizations and social media. A comprehensive approach involving government departments will guide implementation, ensuring the policy's goals are data-driven and expertly analyzed for maximum impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cabinet Committee on Security discusses Nepal developments. Stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal of utmost importance, says PM Modi.
House Oversight Committee Unveils Controversial Trump-Epstein Letter
EU's Political and Security Committee Eyes Strategic Boost with India
Arunachal Pradesh Paves Path for Urban Growth with New Legislation
ANSCBL managing committee 'misrepresented' NPA statements: Police officer