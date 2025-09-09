Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has allocated Rs 10 crore for the development of a new state youth policy and has restructured a legislative committee to include opposition voices and women. This comes after criticism about their previous omission.

The existing youth policy, which Fadnavis had helped formulate while in opposition, expired last year. His new approach focuses on equal opportunities for both rural and urban youth and incorporates diverse ideologies. Funds are designated for youth initiatives, similar to women-centered programs.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of feedback from various sectors, including youth development organizations and social media. A comprehensive approach involving government departments will guide implementation, ensuring the policy's goals are data-driven and expertly analyzed for maximum impact.

