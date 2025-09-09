Left Menu

Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has approved Rs 10 crore for a new youth policy, forming a diverse committee including opposition members. With a focus on rural-urban unity, the policy aims to foster equal opportunities and involve youth feedback for a visionary plan extending to 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:37 IST
Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has allocated Rs 10 crore for the development of a new state youth policy and has restructured a legislative committee to include opposition voices and women. This comes after criticism about their previous omission.

The existing youth policy, which Fadnavis had helped formulate while in opposition, expired last year. His new approach focuses on equal opportunities for both rural and urban youth and incorporates diverse ideologies. Funds are designated for youth initiatives, similar to women-centered programs.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of feedback from various sectors, including youth development organizations and social media. A comprehensive approach involving government departments will guide implementation, ensuring the policy's goals are data-driven and expertly analyzed for maximum impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
2
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
3
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global
4
EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025