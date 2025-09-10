Left Menu

Macron's Bold Appointment: Lecornu Takes the Helm

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister, indicating his commitment to a pro-business agenda despite potential political risks. Lecornu must navigate parliament's diverse forces to find compromises, particularly on the budget, amidst deepening turmoil in France and the potential for widespread protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:08 IST
Sebastien Lecornu

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister, a loyalist whose nomination signals a determination to adhere to a pro-business economic agenda.

Lecornu, 39, faces the challenging task of negotiating with diverse political forces in parliament to secure compromises on the upcoming budget and other key policies, as Macron seeks to maintain his economic reform program.

This appointment comes at a time of political and economic upheaval in France, with mounting debt and nationwide protests threatening to disrupt the country. Lecornu's experience and connections across political spectrums will be crucial in navigating the turbulent waters ahead.

