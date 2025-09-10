The White House's Budget Battle: Avoiding a Government Shutdown

In a move to avoid a partial government shutdown starting October 1, the White House is pursuing legislation to extend current federal funding until January 31, Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise revealed on Tuesday. He mentioned ongoing discussions around the specifics of the stopgap funding bill.

This temporary measure would maintain funding levels for various federal programs while potentially including emergency allocations, such as for disaster relief. With the fiscal year ending on September 30, it is crucial for Congress to agree on spending bills to continue funding federal programs.

As Congress battles over a $1.6 trillion discretionary spending proposal, significant concern is rising about managing the national debt. Representative Rosa DeLauro criticized the White House's request, stressing the importance of protecting Democratic priorities and congressional authority over spending. The Republican majority faces challenges in securing bipartisan support for passing any funding resolution.