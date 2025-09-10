Dramatic Release: Kidnapped Princeton Student Freed from Iraqi Militia

Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian graduate student from Princeton University, has been released from captivity after being kidnapped by the Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq in March 2023. Her release was confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump and welcomed by Tsurkov's family.

Tsurkov, who was on a research trip, was held and tortured for several months before being secured by a Trump administration negotiator. She is now in the American Embassy in Iraq and received medical evaluation, as affirmed by the nonprofit Global Reach.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has emphasized Iraq's commitment to enforcing the law and maintaining its reputation. Tsurkov's family, grateful for the support, contrasts the efforts to the previous U.S. administration, which they found less supportive.