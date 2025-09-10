Left Menu

Senator Warren Challenges Federal Reserve Nominee's Ethics

Senator Elizabeth Warren has raised concerns about Stephen Miran, President Trump's nominee for the Federal Reserve, questioning discrepancies in financial disclosures related to his spouse's income. Warren, opposing Miran's confirmation due to potential conflict of interest, demands clarity regarding Miran's ties to East Coast Polytechnic Institute.

Updated: 10-09-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 04:50 IST
Senator Elizabeth Warren has intensified scrutiny over President Trump's Federal Reserve nominee, Stephen Miran, unveiling fresh concerns about his financial disclosures. A letter from Warren, sent just hours before a significant Senate vote, questions an inconsistency regarding Miran's spouse's income.

Warren, a leading Democrat on the banking committee, opposes Miran's appointment, arguing it poses a conflict of interest given his ongoing role as the White House economic advisor. Disputes over financial disclosures, including inconsistencies tied to a for-profit university, have exacerbated these concerns.

Miran has claimed compliance with all ethics requirements, though Warren demands further transparency. As the Senate banking committee prepares to vote, the unfolding debate underscores broader tensions regarding nominee ethics and independence.

