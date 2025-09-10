Senator Warren Challenges Federal Reserve Nominee's Ethics

Senator Elizabeth Warren has intensified scrutiny over President Trump's Federal Reserve nominee, Stephen Miran, unveiling fresh concerns about his financial disclosures. A letter from Warren, sent just hours before a significant Senate vote, questions an inconsistency regarding Miran's spouse's income.

Warren, a leading Democrat on the banking committee, opposes Miran's appointment, arguing it poses a conflict of interest given his ongoing role as the White House economic advisor. Disputes over financial disclosures, including inconsistencies tied to a for-profit university, have exacerbated these concerns.

Miran has claimed compliance with all ethics requirements, though Warren demands further transparency. As the Senate banking committee prepares to vote, the unfolding debate underscores broader tensions regarding nominee ethics and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)