Karnataka's Assurance as Nepal's Political Crisis Escalates

Amid political turmoil in Nepal following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office reassures the safety of Kannadigas stranded there. The unrest, sparked by a controversial social media ban, has led to widespread demonstrations and vandalism.

Nepal is gripped by political unrest following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, an event that has triggered widespread student-led protests. The situation deteriorated as demonstrators set fire to leaders' residences and vandalized party offices and parliament.

The unrest was sparked by the Oli government's recent ban on social media, which unleashed a wave of public indignation and outrage. Despite the turmoil, the office of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a reassuring message for Karnataka citizens stranded in Nepal.

State officials are coordinating with the External Affairs Ministry to ensure the safe return of Kannadigas in Nepal. The Karnataka Chief Secretary and the Resident Commissioner in Delhi are actively communicating with affected individuals, following direct orders from CM Siddaramaiah, as efforts continue to bring them back home without harm.

