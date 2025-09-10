India-US Trade Talks: Navigating Future Partnerships Amid Global Uncertainties

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has raised concerns over US President Donald Trump's optimistic statement regarding ongoing trade talks with India. Tewari suggested caution, noting that Trump's remarks could change quickly. He emphasized the importance of reaching a favorable conclusion for India in these negotiations.

The discussions, which aim to address and overcome trade barriers, are supported by both leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the potential of enhancing the India-US partnership. In a post on X, he highlighted the countries as 'natural partners' and stressed the significance of rapid progress in talks with the US.

Despite recent geopolitical tensions, including US-imposed tariffs on Indian imports due to its energy trade with Russia, PM Modi and President Trump affirmed their strong bilateral ties. Both leaders are optimistic about the future of the Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership, looking forward to a resolution that benefits both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)