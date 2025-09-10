Commemorating Bravery: Nathula Victory Day Celebrated

Major General M S Rathore, the General Officer Commanding of the 17th Mountain Division, paid a ceremonial visit to Sikkim's Governor, Om Prakash Mathur, at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The visit was part of the Nathula Victory Day commemorations, honoring Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives.

The Governor's office announced that Rathore also met with Chief Minister P S Tamang at his official residence, where they discussed the Indian armed forces' readiness and recent achievements in the region.

Chief Minister Tamang later wrote on Facebook that their discussion covered national security, infrastructure development, and civil-military cooperation, highlighting the strong relationship between the Army and state government, and acknowledging the importance of Nathula Victory Day in fostering patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)