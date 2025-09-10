Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Erupts Over 'Spy Cameras' Controversy

The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes as Congress MLAs protested alleged camera installations aimed at spying on opposition members. Disruptions followed, with heated exchanges and call for immediate ruling, leading to a walkout. The Speaker promised to address concerns, though tensions persist over surveillance fears.

Jaipur | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:49 IST
Tensions flared in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday when Congress MLAs launched a protest over the placement of additional cameras near opposition benches, which they claim are installed for surveillance purposes.

The issue, escalated by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully during Question Hour, led to a demand for immediate resolution from Speaker Vasudev Devnani. Jully insisted on halting proceedings until the matter was addressed, prompting a 15-minute protest and subsequent walkout.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel's criticisms fueled a heated debate during Zero Hour, resulting in an adjournment by the Speaker. Despite assurances from Devnani on camera upgrades, Congress resumed their protest, arguing that the installations breach legislative traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

