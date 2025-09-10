U.S. Defense Secretary Affirms No Conflict Intentions with China

In a recent diplomatic exchange, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth communicated to Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun that the United States does not intend to engage in conflict with China. The Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, affirmed this position following a phone call held on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Secretary Hegseth emphasized that the United States is not seeking regime change or any form of economic suppression of the People's Republic of China. However, he was clear about the U.S. commitment to defending its vital interests in the Asia-Pacific region, deemed a high-priority area for U.S. strategy.

Described as candid and constructive, the dialogue between Hegseth and his Chinese counterpart resulted in an agreement to hold additional discussions aimed at maintaining regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)