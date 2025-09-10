Left Menu

Nepal Crisis: Stranded Tourists Seek Immediate Evacuation Amid Protests

112 tourists from Murbad, Thane, are trapped in Kathmandu and Pokhara due to anti-government protests in Nepal. They're appealing for evacuation assistance from the Maharashtra government. The political crisis has intensified, with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigning amid protests led by students over corruption and government ineptitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:59 IST
Nepal Crisis: Stranded Tourists Seek Immediate Evacuation Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating political unrest in Nepal, 112 tourists from Murbad taluka, Thane district, find themselves trapped in Kathmandu and Pokhara. The group has reached out to the Maharashtra government, urging immediate evacuation. Murbad MLA Kisan Kathore confirmed the appeal and communicated with state authorities.

Currently, 47 tourists are taking refuge in a hotel in Kathmandu, the epicenter of the riots, while 65 others are sheltered in Pokhara. The tourists shared their ordeal via a video call, expressing growing anxiety due to the violence and uncertain circumstances surrounding them.

The upheaval follows a serious political crisis, with Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigning amidst intense protests. The demonstrations, primarily student-led, criticize the country's leadership for alleged corruption and apathy towards public grievances, marking a significant turning point in the nation's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inspiring Patriotism: Delhi Schools to Host Veer Gatha 5.0 Competition

Inspiring Patriotism: Delhi Schools to Host Veer Gatha 5.0 Competition

 India
2
Rajesh Power Services Secures Major Contract for Underground Cable Transformation

Rajesh Power Services Secures Major Contract for Underground Cable Transform...

 India
3
Sébastien Lecornu's Political Trial by Fire

Sébastien Lecornu's Political Trial by Fire

 France
4
Omar Marmoush's Injury Clouds Manchester Derby Hopes

Omar Marmoush's Injury Clouds Manchester Derby Hopes

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025