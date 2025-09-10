Nepal Crisis: Stranded Tourists Seek Immediate Evacuation Amid Protests

Amid escalating political unrest in Nepal, 112 tourists from Murbad taluka, Thane district, find themselves trapped in Kathmandu and Pokhara. The group has reached out to the Maharashtra government, urging immediate evacuation. Murbad MLA Kisan Kathore confirmed the appeal and communicated with state authorities.

Currently, 47 tourists are taking refuge in a hotel in Kathmandu, the epicenter of the riots, while 65 others are sheltered in Pokhara. The tourists shared their ordeal via a video call, expressing growing anxiety due to the violence and uncertain circumstances surrounding them.

The upheaval follows a serious political crisis, with Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigning amidst intense protests. The demonstrations, primarily student-led, criticize the country's leadership for alleged corruption and apathy towards public grievances, marking a significant turning point in the nation's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)