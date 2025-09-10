Left Menu

Shiv Sena Forms Power Panel for Mumbai Civic Polls

The Shiv Sena has established a 21-member committee, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, to strategize for the Mumbai civic body elections. This 'Chief Executive Committee' includes prominent party leaders and aims to make key decisions for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, as well as other local bodies in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:09 IST
The Shiv Sena has unveiled a strategic 21-member committee to gear up for the approaching Mumbai civic polls, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at its helm.

This critical 'Chief Executive Committee' is composed of influential figures, including past and present legislators and MPs, tasked with steering the party's strategies for the upcoming elections of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Senior leaders such as Ramdas Kadam, Anandrao Adsul, Gajanan Kirtikar, as well as other significant members like Milind Deora and Shrikant Shinde, enhance the committee's diverse expertise, aiming to secure electoral success in India's wealthiest civic entity and other local bodies in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

