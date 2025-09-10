Nationwide Voter List Overhaul to Ensure Integrity

The Election Commission is gearing up for a comprehensive overhaul of voter lists nationwide, aiming to conduct a special intensive revision before the year's end to safeguard electoral integrity.

Following a crucial meeting with state chief electoral officers, plans are underway for a thorough pan-India exercise ahead of five scheduled assembly polls in 2025.

This initiative aims to detect and remove illegal foreign migrants from the voter list, amidst ongoing legal and opposition scrutiny, by implementing stricter verification procedures for new and shifting electors.

