Nationwide Voter List Overhaul to Ensure Integrity
The Election Commission is set to initiate a special intensive revision of the voter list across India by the end of the year to enhance its integrity. This exercise aims to eliminate illegal migrant enrollments by conducting a thorough house-to-house verification process before upcoming state elections.
The Election Commission is gearing up for a comprehensive overhaul of voter lists nationwide, aiming to conduct a special intensive revision before the year's end to safeguard electoral integrity.
Following a crucial meeting with state chief electoral officers, plans are underway for a thorough pan-India exercise ahead of five scheduled assembly polls in 2025.
This initiative aims to detect and remove illegal foreign migrants from the voter list, amidst ongoing legal and opposition scrutiny, by implementing stricter verification procedures for new and shifting electors.
