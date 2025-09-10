Diplomatic Conversations: Modi and Meloni's Economic and Strategic Dialogue
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy's Giorgia Meloni discussed a range of issues, including a proposed India-EU free trade agreement and the conflict in Ukraine. The leaders expressed their commitment to deepen bilateral relations and promote connectivity through initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday engaged in a meaningful dialogue with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The two leaders primarily focused on the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) and shared strategies for its conclusion.
Modi expressed gratitude to Meloni for Italy's support of the free trade agreement and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor initiative. The leaders discussed solutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and committed to expediting a peaceful resolution.
Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening mutual ties under the joint strategic action plan 2025-29, underscoring regional cooperation in areas such as investment, defence, and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
