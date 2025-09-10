Left Menu

Kamala Harris Reflects on Biden's 2024 Re-Election Decision

Kamala Harris reveals in her new book that she disagreed with former President Joe Biden's decision to seek re-election in 2024. She recounts the challenges of advising him not to run and her subsequent loss to Donald Trump. Harris denies any White House cover-up of Biden's health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:49 IST
Kamala Harris Reflects on Biden's 2024 Re-Election Decision
Kamala Harris

In a candid revelation, former Vice President Kamala Harris shares her concerns over President Joe Biden's decision to pursue re-election in 2024. Despite harboring reservations, Harris felt ill-positioned to counsel him against the run, citing fears of appearing self-serving.

Biden, who eventually ended his campaign following a lackluster debate with Donald Trump, faced scrutiny about his ability to serve another term. '107 Days,' Harris's new book, highlights her internal dilemma and provides insight into the political dynamics within the White House.

Addressing speculations of a cover-up, Harris defends Biden's decision-making capabilities but acknowledges the toll that age and health took on his presidency. Biden's withdrawal paved the way for Harris's own unsuccessful candidacy, culminating in her defeat to Trump in the fall election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

 India
2
Poll Controversy: Kota Neelima Challenges Dual Voter Registration Allegations

Poll Controversy: Kota Neelima Challenges Dual Voter Registration Allegation...

 India
3
Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games

Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games

 Global
4
Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice to Pawan Khera

Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice t...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025