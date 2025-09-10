Kamala Harris Reflects on Biden's 2024 Re-Election Decision

In a candid revelation, former Vice President Kamala Harris shares her concerns over President Joe Biden's decision to pursue re-election in 2024. Despite harboring reservations, Harris felt ill-positioned to counsel him against the run, citing fears of appearing self-serving.

Biden, who eventually ended his campaign following a lackluster debate with Donald Trump, faced scrutiny about his ability to serve another term. '107 Days,' Harris's new book, highlights her internal dilemma and provides insight into the political dynamics within the White House.

Addressing speculations of a cover-up, Harris defends Biden's decision-making capabilities but acknowledges the toll that age and health took on his presidency. Biden's withdrawal paved the way for Harris's own unsuccessful candidacy, culminating in her defeat to Trump in the fall election.

