Gen Z Protests Ignite Political Reshuffle in Nepal

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal finds itself embroiled in a political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amidst intense protests led by Gen Z activists. The protests, sparked by a government ban on social media, have grown into widespread opposition against alleged corruption and inefficiency within the ruling class.

As the situation unfolds, the Gen Z movement is considering significant figures such as former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu's mayor Balendra Shah, and former electricity board executive Kulman Ghising to helm an interim government. Discussions are actively taking place on Zoom, with a decision yet to be reached.

In response to the escalating unrest, the Nepal Army has stepped in to maintain order, enforcing a strict curfew and restrictions across the nation. The absence of a formal government since Oli's departure has left the country in a state of administrative limbo, with citizens eagerly awaiting new leadership.