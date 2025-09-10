Rescue Efforts Underway for Stranded Indian Families Amid Nepal Protests

In a gripping story unfolding in Nepal, at least 14 Indian citizens from the Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh find themselves stranded amid escalating anti-government protests in Kathmandu.

The tourists, including women and children, were visiting the Pashupatinath temple when violence erupted, resulting in severe shortages at their hotel.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured their families back home that efforts are in full swing to secure their safe passage back to India.

Video statements from the group highlight the dire situation, as food supplies dwindle and the streets remain treacherous despite the Nepal Army's curfew.

Communication with local officials indicates that air services may resume shortly to facilitate evacuation.

