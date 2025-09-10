Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Underway for Stranded Indian Families Amid Nepal Protests

Four Indian families visiting Nepal are stranded in Kathmandu amid anti-government protests. With food shortages and safety concerns, efforts led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other officials aim to ensure their safe return. The Nepal Army has imposed a curfew following violent protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatapur | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:17 IST
Rescue Efforts Underway for Stranded Indian Families Amid Nepal Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping story unfolding in Nepal, at least 14 Indian citizens from the Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh find themselves stranded amid escalating anti-government protests in Kathmandu.

The tourists, including women and children, were visiting the Pashupatinath temple when violence erupted, resulting in severe shortages at their hotel.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured their families back home that efforts are in full swing to secure their safe passage back to India.

Video statements from the group highlight the dire situation, as food supplies dwindle and the streets remain treacherous despite the Nepal Army's curfew.

Communication with local officials indicates that air services may resume shortly to facilitate evacuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Showdown: Assam CM vs. Congress MP Over Alleged Pakistan Links

Political Showdown: Assam CM vs. Congress MP Over Alleged Pakistan Links

 India
2
Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Election Reforms Hearing

Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Election Reforms Hearing

 India
3
Global Markets React to Softer U.S. Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Global Markets React to Softer U.S. Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections

Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025