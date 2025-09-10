US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tensions
A US Senator has criticized the Trump administration for its approach to India over oil imports from Russia. The heightened tariffs on Indian goods are said to have unraveled years of partnership with New Delhi and Prime Minister Modi, amidst broader foreign policy inconsistencies.
An influential US Senator has openly criticized the Trump administration for 'threatening' India due to its oil imports from Russia, calling it 'unfortunate' that the relationship established with New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the years has been undone in mere months.
Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen's comments emerge in the context of a major downturn in US-India relations following President Trump's decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, partially because of India's purchase of Russian crude oil. Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations, Shaheen questioned whether US foreign policy genuinely advances American interests, pointing out contradictions in how the administration handles trade relationships with India, China, and Brazil.
The senator highlighted the uneven application of tariffs, noting that the US administration imposes tariffs on Brazil despite a trade surplus while allegedly giving China more leeway. She referred to recent photos from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit that showed Indian Prime Minister Modi with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting a complex geopolitical landscape. Meanwhile, President Trump expressed optimism about upcoming talks with Prime Minister Modi.
ALSO READ
NATO Faces Escalation as Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace
Tensions Soar Amidst Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 Military Drills
Tensions Skyrocket: NATO and Poland Respond to Suspected Russian Drone Incursions
Canada Condemns Russian Drone Incursion in Poland
NATO Responds to Russian Drone Incident in Poland