Controversy Erupts Over Flood Relief Aid to Punjab and Haryana
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the Indian government's flood relief assistance of Rs 1,600 crore to Punjab, calling it an insult to Punjabis. He pointed out that Haryana received no aid despite incurring heavy damage. PM Modi promised Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh's landslide relief.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has criticized the central government's recent announcement of Rs 1,600-crore assistance for flood-affected Punjab, labeling it a "gross insult" to the state's people. The Indian National Congress leader argued that the relief amount is minuscule compared to Punjab's estimated losses exceeding Rs 20,000 crore.
Haryana, another state grappling with flood damages, was not included in the relief support, further sparking controversy. Surjewala accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring Haryana's plight, despite significant destruction to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods.
In response to the calamity, the government announced an immediate relief package of Rs 1,500 crore for landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh. However, the relief efforts have been criticized by opposition members as inadequate, prompting heated debates over the handling of the crisis.
