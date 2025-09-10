Mohan Bhagwat: Navigating Leadership and Legacy at 75
Mohan Bhagwat, the current chief of RSS, has been a significant guiding force for the organization for over 16 years. As he turns 75, his leadership continues to be questioned, given his past remarks about retirement at this age, though he has clarified his intent to serve as long as required.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat continues to lead the organization at 75, a milestone he shares with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhagwat, who has been the guiding force of RSS for over 16 years, has faced speculation about retirement due to past remarks but clarified he is committed to continuing.
Born in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in 1950, Bhagwat follows in the footsteps of previous notable RSS chiefs like Balasaheb, who served for over 20 years, and Golwalkar with a tenure exceeding 32 years. Bhagwat's association with RSS began 50 years ago, rising to sarsanghchalak in 2009.
Bhagwat addressed the speculation surrounding his comments on retirement, explaining that his statements were misconstrued and were initially humorous quotes from late RSS leader Moropant Pingle. Despite the rumors, Bhagwat remains focused on fulfilling his duties as per the organization's direction.
