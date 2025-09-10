Cousins Forge Political Alliance Amidst Maharashtra's Poll Ambitions

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met with his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray at Raj's residence in Mumbai, raising speculation about a potential political alliance between the two parties. The meeting marks a significant thaw in relations, especially with local body elections on the horizon.

This development follows Uddhav Thackeray's previous visit during the Ganesh festival and reflects ongoing discussions about a formal alliance. Political observers are closely watching these interactions as both parties, once rivals, consider uniting their efforts in a bid to strengthen their political presence in Maharashtra.

Despite the buzz, BJP leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have sought to downplay the meeting's significance. They insist the focus should remain on development issues vital to Mumbai's residents. However, if the alliance materializes, it could reshape the state's political dynamics, presenting new challenges for the BJP.