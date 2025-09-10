YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns TDP's Medical College Privatization Amidst 'Super Flop' Celebrations

YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing critique against the TDP-led administration in Andhra Pradesh. He labeled their 'Super Six' celebrations as a failure, emphasizing his unwavering opposition to the privatization of medical colleges.

Reddy pledged to collaborate with allies to challenge the government's decision on privatization, asserting the move jeopardizes public healthcare and benefits private interests. He reiterated his commitment to reversing these measures if elected back to power.

The former Chief Minister further accused the TDP of broken promises, particularly concerning farmers' struggles with fertilizers. He highlighted his administration's creation of RBKs and a substantial Price Stabilisation Fund, contrasting these achievements with current government practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)