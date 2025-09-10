Cousins Reunite: Thackerays Ignite Alliance Buzz in Maharashtra Politics

Mumbai recently witnessed a political rendezvous as Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, visited his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's residence amid mounting speculation of an alliance.

The meeting at Dadar's 'Shivtirth' residence follows a series of interactions, including a recent visit during the Ganesh festival, raising questions of a potential political realignment.

While official confirmation remains elusive, local polls loom as both parties navigate past estrangements to forge new alliances in confronting their common adversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With inputs from agencies.)