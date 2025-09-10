Cousins Reunite: Thackerays Ignite Alliance Buzz in Maharashtra Politics
Uddhav Thackeray met his cousin Raj Thackeray in Mumbai, sparking buzz about a potential alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead of local elections. This meeting is seen as significant, despite both parties not formally announcing a tie-up yet.
Updated: 10-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:17 IST
Mumbai recently witnessed a political rendezvous as Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, visited his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's residence amid mounting speculation of an alliance.
The meeting at Dadar's 'Shivtirth' residence follows a series of interactions, including a recent visit during the Ganesh festival, raising questions of a potential political realignment.
While official confirmation remains elusive, local polls loom as both parties navigate past estrangements to forge new alliances in confronting their common adversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
(With inputs from agencies.)
