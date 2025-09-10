Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Politics Heat Up: EPS Challenges Udhayanidhi's Ambulance Allegations

AIADMK leader Edapadi K Palaniswami counters Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark equating AIADMK with an ambulance. In a fiery response, Palaniswami claims DMK is on 'ventilator support,' and urges the ruling party to focus on public service as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:41 IST
Tamil Nadu Politics Heat Up: EPS Challenges Udhayanidhi's Ambulance Allegations
AIADMK General Secretary Edapadi K Palaniswami (Photo/AIADMK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating war of words, AIADMK General Secretary Edapadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday fired back at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. This came after Stalin made a biting comparison between the AIADMK's current state and an ambulance struggling to make way, a metaphor implying political turmoil within the party.

Palaniswami retaliated sharply, suggesting it is the ruling DMK that's in dire straits. 'DMK is today in the ICU, surviving only on ventilator support,' he asserted. He warned that once this figurative life support is removed, DMK's time in power could be over, adding that only seven months remain until the next elections.

The controversy began when Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Palaniswami of obstructing an ambulance during a campaign event in Vellore. Stalin had likened this incident to a larger predicament allegedly facing AIADMK due to its alliance with the BJP. Health Minister Ma Subramanian also criticized Palaniswami's actions, adding political fuel to the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

 India
2
Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

 United States
3
Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

 United Kingdom
4
Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025