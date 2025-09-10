Tamil Nadu Politics Heat Up: EPS Challenges Udhayanidhi's Ambulance Allegations

In an escalating war of words, AIADMK General Secretary Edapadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday fired back at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. This came after Stalin made a biting comparison between the AIADMK's current state and an ambulance struggling to make way, a metaphor implying political turmoil within the party.

Palaniswami retaliated sharply, suggesting it is the ruling DMK that's in dire straits. 'DMK is today in the ICU, surviving only on ventilator support,' he asserted. He warned that once this figurative life support is removed, DMK's time in power could be over, adding that only seven months remain until the next elections.

The controversy began when Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Palaniswami of obstructing an ambulance during a campaign event in Vellore. Stalin had likened this incident to a larger predicament allegedly facing AIADMK due to its alliance with the BJP. Health Minister Ma Subramanian also criticized Palaniswami's actions, adding political fuel to the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)