Tragic Arson Incident Leaves Former Nepalese PM's Wife Critical

Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Nepalese Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal, is critically injured after being trapped in a fire set by a mob at their residence in Kathmandu's Dallu area. Despite initial reports of her demise, she remains in a critical yet stable condition.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, resulting in Chitrakar sustaining severe burn injuries before being rushed to Kirtipur Hospital. Hospital Director, Dr. Kiran Nakarmi, stated that she was admitted in serious condition and remains critically stable.

The arson attack reflects rising tensions in the area, prompting security concerns as officials investigate the motives behind the violent action that jeopardized Chitrakar's life.

