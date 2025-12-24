Casino Scandal in Kathmandu: A Web of Deceit Unraveled

The Nepal police have recently exposed a major fraud operation at a casino in Kathmandu, arresting six individuals, four of whom are Indian nationals.

The deception, which occurred at the Waldom Casino in Thamel, involved cheating players using magnet-attached cards and eye lenses to secretly identify playing cards. According to Kathmandu District Police spokesperson, this was an effort to manipulate the outcomes of games.

During a special event from December 11 to 14, transactions worth Rs 17 million took place, involving players exclusively from India. The casino is owned by Chinese national Chyang Ming, and investigations continue as two Nepalese connected to the scam remain at large.