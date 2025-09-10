Left Menu

PM Modi Condemns Qatar Sovereignty Violation Amid Israel-Hamas Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Israel's air strikes on Qatar's Doha, targeting Hamas leaders and escalating regional tensions. He expressed India's deep concern to Qatar's Emir and stressed on dialogue and diplomacy. Modi reiterated India's support for peace and stability in the region at the SCO summit.

Updated: 10-09-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare diplomatic rebuke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned Israel's recent air strikes on Doha, Qatar, which targeted Hamas leaders and raised fears of escalating violence in an already volatile region. The attack has drawn global criticism, with Modi directly expressing concern to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Following the strike, which resulted in the death of five Hamas members, Prime Minister Modi took to social media, stating, "India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation." This statement underscores India's stance on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

At the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, members, including India, strongly denounced the military actions of Israel and the US in the region. The summit, held in Tianjin, China, emphasized the need for a comprehensive Palestinian settlement and criticized actions causing civilian casualties. Modi's comments highlight India's commitment to regional peace and its significant diplomatic relationship with Qatar.

