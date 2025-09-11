Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Bihar Government Over Police Action

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has sharply criticized the NDA government in Bihar following an incident where police used baton charges on protesters in Patna.

While the precise target group of the police action remains uncertain, it reportedly involved either striking land surveyors or aspirants demanding supplementary teacher recruitment exam results.

Gandhi shared a video on social media condemning the actions, asserting that Bihar's youth will soon demonstrate the 'real place' of the government amidst the approaching state assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)