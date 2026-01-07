Left Menu

Congress Leader Calls for Power-Sharing Debate

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy advocates for his party's involvement in a power-sharing debate, asserting such engagement is crucial for its growth. His statement follows speculations of rifts within the DMK alliance and comments on Tamil Nadu's debt levels under the DMK government, drawing attention to the state's financial management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:03 IST
Congress Leader Calls for Power-Sharing Debate
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy has called for a discussion on power-sharing within his party, emphasizing the necessity for the Congress to seek power for future growth. The statement was made amidst allies' speculations and comes on the heels of recent observations about the state's debt crisis.

Chakravarthy, speaking to reporters, pointed out that the Congress party had historically not sought a share in power but insisted it was time for a change. He reiterated his stance during a dialogue about his meeting with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay, which had caused a stir in political circles.

Addressing concerns about the BJP's prospects in Tamil Nadu, Chakravarthy referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assurance that the BJP would not gain ground in the state. He also criticized the DMK's handling of Tamil Nadu's financial situation, noting the state's mounting debt and the implications for future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Win a Luxurious Getaway to Phuket with Glow by Kirtilals Jewelry Campaign

Win a Luxurious Getaway to Phuket with Glow by Kirtilals Jewelry Campaign

 India
2
European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties

European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties

 Global
3
Italy Advocates for Fertilizer Duty Exemption in Mercosur Trade Talks

Italy Advocates for Fertilizer Duty Exemption in Mercosur Trade Talks

 Belgium
4
Shreyanka Patil: A Comeback Tale of Grit and Resilience

Shreyanka Patil: A Comeback Tale of Grit and Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026