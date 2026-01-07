Congress Leader Calls for Power-Sharing Debate

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy has called for a discussion on power-sharing within his party, emphasizing the necessity for the Congress to seek power for future growth. The statement was made amidst allies' speculations and comes on the heels of recent observations about the state's debt crisis.

Chakravarthy, speaking to reporters, pointed out that the Congress party had historically not sought a share in power but insisted it was time for a change. He reiterated his stance during a dialogue about his meeting with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay, which had caused a stir in political circles.

Addressing concerns about the BJP's prospects in Tamil Nadu, Chakravarthy referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assurance that the BJP would not gain ground in the state. He also criticized the DMK's handling of Tamil Nadu's financial situation, noting the state's mounting debt and the implications for future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)