FBI Firings: Allegations of Retribution in Trump Era

Former FBI officials are suing the Trump administration, alleging wrongful dismissal in a retribution campaign against those deemed insufficiently loyal. The lawsuit claims orders were given to fire anyone involved in investigations against Trump. This has led to more than two dozen employees being ousted since 2025.

In a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration, former high-ranking FBI officials claim they were fired as part of a political retaliation campaign. They allege that orders were issued to dismiss FBI personnel who had participated in investigations targeting Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, initiated by Brian Driscoll, Steve Jensen, and Spencer Evans, highlights alleged interference by senior officials demanding the removal of those perceived as disloyal to Trump's agenda. Driscoll, who temporarily led the FBI earlier this year, specifically protected employees involved in probing the January 6 Capitol riots.

Despite Bove's assurances, pressure was exerted on Driscoll to identify employees from select FBI offices, purportedly to align with ongoing actions at the Department of Justice. Such pressure, allegedly sanctioned by senior White House officials, aimed to instill fear among FBI personnel. Bove has since transitioned to a role as a U.S. appeals court judge.

