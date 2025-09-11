U.S. House Moves Forward with Divisive $900 Billion Defense Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives approved its version of the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, allotting close to $900 billion for military expenditures. The measure seeks to modernize defense acquisition processes but has stirred political tensions due to amendments on social policy.

The vote concluded at 231 to 196, reflecting deep partisan splits. Only a minority within each party diverged from their party's stance, notably over amendments that affect Pentagon healthcare coverage related to gender treatment.

Representative Adam Smith criticized these inclusions for prioritizing political agendas over security. In contrast, Committee Chairman Mike Rogers applauded the bill for enhancing military capability and supporting troops through a 3.8% pay increase and by streamlining the acquisition process. The Senate's version, which proposes additional spending, is currently under consideration.