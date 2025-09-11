Controversy Brews Over South Korean Capital Gains Tax Proposal
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced he would leave a contentious capital gains tax revision up to parliament. Initially proposed to boost revenue from stock investors, the move has drawn criticism. The KOSPI index experienced volatility following Lee's comments, highlighting investor uncertainty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 08:04 IST
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung revealed that he no longer finds it necessary to push through a contentious capital gains tax revision, opting to leave the decision to parliament.
The proposal, initially aimed at increasing tax revenue from stock investors by lowering the 'large shareholders' threshold, has faced public opposition.
Market reactions were swift, as the initial gains in the KOSPI index reversed into losses following Lee's announcement, underscoring the uncertainty among investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reviving Trust: Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet Focuses on Legislative Debates
UK Parliament Debates Skilled Worker Visa Extension Amid Public Outcry
New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform
Parliament Moves to Curb Fake News with New Recommendations
Parliament to Fast-Track Digital Laws as SABC, SAPO Face Crisis Warnings