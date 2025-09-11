Nepal in Crisis: Uncertainty and Possible Solutions Amidst Political Turmoil

Nepal is facing a critical political situation after the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli amidst violent protests. The unrest stems from a government ban on social media, prompting the so-called Gen Z movement's demands for change. Analysts suggest solutions might lie outside the current constitutional framework.

The 2015 constitution, which brought a shift from monarchy to a federal republic, now appears threatened, with stakeholders considering deviations from its principles. Ramesh Parajuli, a leading Nepalese analyst, posits that options include slight constitutional deviations or rejecting the framework entirely, given the prevailing crisis.

The situation is compounded by the army's handling of administration amidst ongoing violence. Analysts like CK Lal express concern about the military by-passing established political entities during negotiations. With significant participation from Gen Z, the call for proportional representation and structural changes becomes ever more compelling as uncertainty prevails.