Left Menu

Nepal in Crisis: Uncertainty and Possible Solutions Amidst Political Turmoil

Nepal is engulfed in a severe political crisis following the resignation of PM KP Sharma Oli amid widespread protests. Analysts consider finding solutions outside the current constitutional framework, including options like setting up an interim government. Army involvement increases uncertainty, with Gen Z demanding significant structural changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 08:43 IST
Nepal in Crisis: Uncertainty and Possible Solutions Amidst Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal is facing a critical political situation after the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli amidst violent protests. The unrest stems from a government ban on social media, prompting the so-called Gen Z movement's demands for change. Analysts suggest solutions might lie outside the current constitutional framework.

The 2015 constitution, which brought a shift from monarchy to a federal republic, now appears threatened, with stakeholders considering deviations from its principles. Ramesh Parajuli, a leading Nepalese analyst, posits that options include slight constitutional deviations or rejecting the framework entirely, given the prevailing crisis.

The situation is compounded by the army's handling of administration amidst ongoing violence. Analysts like CK Lal express concern about the military by-passing established political entities during negotiations. With significant participation from Gen Z, the call for proportional representation and structural changes becomes ever more compelling as uncertainty prevails.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise: Charlie Kirk's Assassination Sparks Outrage and Political Tensions

Tragic Demise: Charlie Kirk's Assassination Sparks Outrage and Political Ten...

 Global
2
Visa Woes: South Korea's Investment Dilemma in the US

Visa Woes: South Korea's Investment Dilemma in the US

 South Korea
3
Turning Point: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk and Rising U.S. Political Violence

Turning Point: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk and Rising U.S. Political V...

 Global
4
Manipur Government Bans Air Guns Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Manipur Government Bans Air Guns Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025