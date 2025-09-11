Left Menu

BJP Leader Faces Charges for Incendiary Remarks at Ganesha Event

BJP leader C T Ravi has been charged for allegedly making inflammatory comments at a Ganesha idol immersion event in Maddur town, sparking tensions. The case stems from an event intended to protest stone-pelting at a prior procession. Authorities have arrested 22 individuals related to the stone-throwing incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:51 IST
BJP Leader Faces Charges for Incendiary Remarks at Ganesha Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent BJP event in Maddur took a controversial turn as party leader C T Ravi faced legal action for reportedly making inflammatory statements during a Ganesha idol immersion ceremony.

The event, attended by senior BJP figures, doubled as a protest following a stone-pelting incident during a previous procession. However, Ravi's remarks allegedly targeted minority groups, leading to his charging under sections promoting religious enmity.

Tensions have since heightened, with surrounding areas witnessing protests and a local bandh called by BJP. Police have confirmed 22 arrests concerning the initial stone pelting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

 India
2
Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

 India
3
Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

 India
4
South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025