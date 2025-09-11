BJP Leader Faces Charges for Incendiary Remarks at Ganesha Event
BJP leader C T Ravi has been charged for allegedly making inflammatory comments at a Ganesha idol immersion event in Maddur town, sparking tensions. The case stems from an event intended to protest stone-pelting at a prior procession. Authorities have arrested 22 individuals related to the stone-throwing incident.
A prominent BJP event in Maddur took a controversial turn as party leader C T Ravi faced legal action for reportedly making inflammatory statements during a Ganesha idol immersion ceremony.
The event, attended by senior BJP figures, doubled as a protest following a stone-pelting incident during a previous procession. However, Ravi's remarks allegedly targeted minority groups, leading to his charging under sections promoting religious enmity.
Tensions have since heightened, with surrounding areas witnessing protests and a local bandh called by BJP. Police have confirmed 22 arrests concerning the initial stone pelting.
