BJP Leader Faces Charges for Incendiary Remarks at Ganesha Event

A prominent BJP event in Maddur took a controversial turn as party leader C T Ravi faced legal action for reportedly making inflammatory statements during a Ganesha idol immersion ceremony.

The event, attended by senior BJP figures, doubled as a protest following a stone-pelting incident during a previous procession. However, Ravi's remarks allegedly targeted minority groups, leading to his charging under sections promoting religious enmity.

Tensions have since heightened, with surrounding areas witnessing protests and a local bandh called by BJP. Police have confirmed 22 arrests concerning the initial stone pelting.

(With inputs from agencies.)