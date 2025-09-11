Left Menu

BRICS: A Growing Economic Powerhouse and New Zealand’s Diplomatic Consideration

The BRICS group, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is emerging as a dominant global economic force. With recent expansions, its influence is rising, prompting countries like New Zealand to consider joining for strategic gains. However, joining this bloc may present diplomatic risks and benefits.

  New Zealand

The shifting global landscape, partly influenced by US policies, is pushing small states like New Zealand to reevaluate their foreign strategies. Central to this recalibration is BRICS, a strong economic bloc composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with new additions expected soon.

For nations considering membership, BRICS offers benefits like economic and diplomatic leverage. Moreover, its growth marks a shift in global power dynamics, challenging traditional Western-led institutions. Notably, this group is responsible for a significant portion of the world's economic outputs and natural resources.

Yet, the decision is not without risks. Though aligning with BRICS could position nations favorably against US volatility, it could also threaten existing Western alliances. Nevertheless, New Zealand might find an entry beneficial, enhancing its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

