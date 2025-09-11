Left Menu

Gen Z Sparks Change: Nepal's Youth Demand Parliamentary Dissolution and Constitutional Reforms

A youth-led Gen Z group in Nepal demands the dissolution of Parliament and constitutional amendments to reflect the people's will amid increasing protest-related fatalities. The group engages in dialogue with government officials, emphasizing civilian movement and unity while supporting potential leaders for Political reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:48 IST
Gen Z Sparks Change: Nepal's Youth Demand Parliamentary Dissolution and Constitutional Reforms
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A youth-led Gen Z group in Nepal has called for the dissolution of the Parliament and amendments to the Constitution to reflect the people's will. The call comes as the death toll from ongoing protests increases to 34.

The activists held a press conference to voice their demands while representatives met with President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel. They emphasize the importance of dialogue and cooperation, warning old political parties not to exploit their movement.

This emerging force supports possible new leadership candidates while maintaining their role as watchdogs, not government participants. Amidst ongoing protests, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned, leaving the outgoing cabinet to run the government until a new Council of Ministers is formed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

 Global
2
Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturing

Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturin...

 India
3
HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

 Global
4
Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025