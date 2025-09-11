Gen Z Sparks Change: Nepal's Youth Demand Parliamentary Dissolution and Constitutional Reforms
A youth-led Gen Z group in Nepal demands the dissolution of Parliament and constitutional amendments to reflect the people's will amid increasing protest-related fatalities. The group engages in dialogue with government officials, emphasizing civilian movement and unity while supporting potential leaders for Political reform.
- Country:
- Nepal
A youth-led Gen Z group in Nepal has called for the dissolution of the Parliament and amendments to the Constitution to reflect the people's will. The call comes as the death toll from ongoing protests increases to 34.
The activists held a press conference to voice their demands while representatives met with President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel. They emphasize the importance of dialogue and cooperation, warning old political parties not to exploit their movement.
This emerging force supports possible new leadership candidates while maintaining their role as watchdogs, not government participants. Amidst ongoing protests, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned, leaving the outgoing cabinet to run the government until a new Council of Ministers is formed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
